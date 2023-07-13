Left Menu

EU expected to announce lifting of Japan food import curbs

The European Union is expected to announce the lifting of restrictions on Japanese food imports, imposed after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-07-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:52 IST
EU expected to announce lifting of Japan food import curbs
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is expected to announce the lifting of restrictions on Japanese food imports, imposed after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, at a summit in Brussels on Thursday. Japanese officials said they expected the announcement at the end of a summit between European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"That would be a great sign of solidarity from the EU side," foreign affairs press secretary Hikariko Ono told a small group of journalists ahead of the summit. The restrictions have been in place since an earthquake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant on Japan's east coast north of Tokyo, triggering multiple meltdowns.

Some food consignments can only come into the EU with an accompanying certificate showing that they do not exceed maximum levels of radioactive caesium isotopes. This applies to wild mushrooms, some fish and fishery products from Fukushima and nine other prefectures. Bamboo shoots from Miyagi province, for example, are also included.

Products from elsewhere must be able to prove that they are not from the specified areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023