Air traffic in India jumps 42.85 pc in Jan-June 2023: DGCA

According to the DGCA, data domestic airlines registered an annual growth of 32.92 per cent and monthly growth of 18.78 per cent. 

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 17:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Passengers carried by Indian domestic airlines during January-June 2023 were 760.93 lakhs, as against 572.49 lakhs during the corresponding period of 2022, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. According to the DGCA, data domestic airlines registered an annual growth of 32.92 per cent and monthly growth of 18.78 per cent.

Earlier on June 15, DGCA data said that during January-May 2023, the passengers carried by Indian domestic airlines were 636.07 lakhs, as against 467.37 lakhs during the corresponding period of 2022. In the month of May, 132.14 lakh passengers were carried by Indian domestic airlines. They registered an annual growth of 36.10 per cent and monthly growth of 15.24 per cent.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of May 2023 was just 0.44 per cent. It is to note that Go First stopped operations on May 3. During May 2023, a total of 556 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of May 2023 was 0.42. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

