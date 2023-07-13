Left Menu

Delhi: Patients shifted to safer places as flood water enters Sushruta Trauma Centre

Sushruta Trauma Centre MD Dr Suresh Kumar, while talking to ANI, said, “Flood water enters the Sushruta Trauma Centre at Metcalf Road in Delhi. 40 patients admitted here, including three on ventilators, are being shifted to LNJP Hospital.”

Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As flood water entered the Sushruta Trauma Centre at 9 Metcalf Road, patients are being safely shifted to safer places in Delhi. Sushruta Trauma Centre MD Dr Suresh Kumar, while talking to ANI, said, “Flood water entered the Sushruta Trauma Centre at Metcalf Road in Delhi. 40 patients admitted here, including three on ventilators, are being shifted to LNJP Hospital.”

Officials said that the Yamuna River in Delhi, which is overflowing, reached a record-breaking level of 207.55 metres on Wednesday, surpassing the previous highest level in 44 years. In the wake of rising levels of water, rescue and rehabilitation teams are engaged in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations.

"We got a call and were informed that the patients were being shifted. I'm 37 years old, and this is the first time I've seen a scene like this in Delhi. All patients are being evacuated from here," said a relative of a patient. Amid heavy rain, the national capital saw flood-like situations in several parts of the city.

The Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in the national capital on Thursday predicted light to moderate intensity rain in South-West Delhi and adjoining areas. Several areas of the city are still under water as the water level of the Yamuna River continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana.

In the wake of rising levels of water, rescue and rehabilitation teams are engaged in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

