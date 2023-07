Finland's Fortum takes step towards arbitration over Russian asset seizure

Finnish energy group Fortum on Thursday said it had sent notices of dispute in order to protect its legal position and shareholder interests following what it said was Russia's violations of its investment treaty obligations.

In April, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree placing the Russian assets of Fortum and Germany's Uniper, which both operate power plants in Russia, under temporary Russian control.

"These notices of dispute are the first step required in the arbitration proceedings which are expected to be initiated at the end 2023," Fortum said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)