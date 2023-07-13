Left Menu

Light to moderate rain likely in South-West Delhi, adjoining areas 

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of West Delhi, South-West Delhi ( Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar)," RWFC, Delhi shared in a tweet.

Light to moderate rain likely in South-West Delhi, adjoining areas 
Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in the national capital on Thursday predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in West Delhi, South-West Delhi and adjoining areas. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of West Delhi, South-West Delhi ( Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar)," RWFC, Delhi shared in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Directorate of Education has ordered all government and private schools to close immediately where there is a danger of flood without waiting for orders. "In view of the flood situation in Delhi, the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi has ordered all government and private schools in low-lying areas to close immediately without waiting for orders where there is a danger of flood", said a statement.

Several areas of the city are still under water as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana. Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and the resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired in several places. (ANI)

