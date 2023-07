BRIEF-Elon Musk Says "FTC Overreach Has Gone Absurdly Far Beyond Legal Mandate Granted By Congress"

July 13 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS FTC OVERREACH HAS GONE ABSURDLY FAR BEYOND LEGAL MANDATE GRANTED BY CONGRESS

Also Read: Delhi: Chhattisgarh Congress leaders hold meeting with senior party leaders, Kharge raises 'Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh' slogan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)