Left Menu

Italy's Meloni draws fire over food aid aimed at families with children

A new Italian government scheme to help people with rising food bills is under attack from charities, sociologists and opposition politicians because it limits the type of households that can benefit and the types of food that can be bought. From July 18, Giorgia Meloni's rightist government will distribute debit cards granting 1.3 million families with an annual income of up to 15,000 euros per year a one-off subsidy of 382.50 euros ($427.56) for grocery expenses.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:12 IST
Italy's Meloni draws fire over food aid aimed at families with children
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

A new Italian government scheme to help people with rising food bills is under attack from charities, sociologists and opposition politicians because it limits the type of households that can benefit and the types of food that can be bought.

From July 18, Giorgia Meloni's rightist government will distribute debit cards granting 1.3 million families with an annual income of up to 15,000 euros per year a one-off subsidy of 382.50 euros ($427.56) for grocery expenses. "The government is there and is ready to do its part to help Italians in the best possible way", Meloni said in a message that presented the 500,000-euro scheme as relief against high inflation.

However, the card is reserved for households with at least three members, preferably with children, in a move seen as favouring traditional families. The government introduced the subsidy after sharply curtailing a much broader poverty relief scheme known as the "citizens' income," in place since 2019, which Meloni argued allowed people to be lazy and not seek work.

"Giorgia Meloni dismantles the only instrument of social protection, the citizens' income, with one hand and then offers a tip with the other...", said Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Noting that the allowance amounts to about one euro per day for a year, she described it as a "zero impact" policy.

Retail lobby Confcommercio said the scheme could boost consumer spending, but Marco Impagliazzo, head of the Catholic Sant'Egidio charity, said its focus on larger households overlooked millions of elderly people. "We would like this card to also take into account lonely elderly people ... as the elderly are often not just lonely, but also poor," he said in a news conference in Rome.

Filippo Barbera, a sociology professor at Turin University, said the card, which the government has dubbed "Dedicated to You", confirmed its approach of reducing resources for the poor and making them more selective. "Being in need is no longer enough, now you need to be in need and also be a certain type of person considered deserving of help," he said.

Rather than giving the poor money to spend as they wish, the card can only be used to buy a specific list of foods, including meat, fish, pasta, olive oil and coffee, as well as biscuits and honey - but not jam or any frozen products. ($1 = 0.8946 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023