Woman dies by electrocution in Maharashtra's Palghar

A 35-year-old woman died by electrocution on Thursday at Garel Pada in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district, police said. The deceased have been identified as Soni Jagnarayan Gupta.

Upon receiving the information about the incident the police reached the spot and took the body in their possession. The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

