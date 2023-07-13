Left Menu

Coal minister to review coal production of BCCL, ECL

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi arrived in Jharkhands Dhanbad district on Thursday to assess the rehabilitation of the residents living in Jharia mines fire area and review coal production of Bharat Coking Coal Limited BCCL and Eastern Coalfield Limited ECL.

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:23 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
Coal minister Pralhad Joshi arrived in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday to assess the rehabilitation of the residents living in Jharia mines fire area and review coal production of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL). The minister, accompanied by Coal India Limited (CIL) chairman PM Prasad, said that the ministry is working to increase the production of coking coal in the country. Joshi, who paid tributes to miners at Sahid Smarak in Koyla Nagar of Dhanbad, said, ''Production of coal has increased in the country in recent years. At present, production has reached around 1,000 million tonnes and it will be increased further in future.'' Speaking to the media, Joshi said that he would review the coal production in BCCL and ECL with their officials during the two-day visit and assess the mining of coal in the fire zone area. The minister said he would also discuss the rehabilitation of residents living in dangerous Jharia mines fire area. Over 1.4 lakh families including land owners are living in the fire zone area of Jharia and they have been surveyed for rehabilitation. He would also visit 81 fire spots in the colliery and new project sites being launched by BCCL for increasing production. Replying to a query over royalty on coal to the state government, the minister said that the Central government pays the royalty to the state government per month on a priority basis. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had demanded a hike in royalty on coal at a meeting with a team from the NITI Aayog on Thursday. At the meeting, he also raised the issue of the release of compensation for land acquisition, which he said was pending with different coal companies.

