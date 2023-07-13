Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu airlifts stranded tourists from Sangla to Shimla in his chopper

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday brought several stranded tourists from Sangla to Shimla in the IAF helicopter in which he was travelling.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:42 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday brought several stranded tourists from Sangla to Shimla in the IAF helicopter in which he was travelling. Earlier today, CM Sukhu visited the flood-hit Thunag Sub-division in Seraj constituency of district Mandi and took stock of the situation at Thunag market which is severely affected by the flood.

He announced to provide rupees one lakh each to the affected families and also directed to channel the Thunag rivulet to avoid such mishaps. CM Sukhu also announced to provide land for the construction of the house which was swept away and directed to clear the debris from the market at the earliest. He also interacted with the locals and assured them of every possible assistance from the government.

Earlier CM Sukhu said more than 50,000 tourists have been evacuated by rescuers from across the state. Meanwhile, acting DGP of Himachal Pradesh, Satwant Atwal Trivedi took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday to say that 6 Israeli tourists had been transferred safely to the town of Manikaran, while another 37 were safe and in good health at Barshaini.

"POSITIVE from Manikaran, 6 Israelis have been brought to PP Manikaran and remaining 37 Israeli nationals are at Barshaini and all are safe and in healthy condition," tweeted IPS Atwal. The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

