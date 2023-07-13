Former executives at college aid startup Frank plead not guilty to defrauding JPMorgan Chase

The founder and a former executive of college financial aid startup Frank pleaded not guilty on Thursday to U.S. charges of defrauding JPMorgan Chase into buying the company for $175 million.

Charlie Javice, 31, who founded Frank, entered her not guilty plea to an amended indictment accusing her of wire fraud, bank fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy charges.

Olivier Amar, 49, who was Frank's chief growth officer, pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)