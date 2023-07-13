Left Menu

Former executives at college aid startup Frank plead not guilty to defrauding JPMorgan Chase

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:42 IST
Former executives at college aid startup Frank plead not guilty to defrauding JPMorgan Chase

The founder and a former executive of college financial aid startup Frank pleaded not guilty on Thursday to U.S. charges of defrauding JPMorgan Chase into buying the company for $175 million.

Charlie Javice, 31, who founded Frank, entered her not guilty plea to an amended indictment accusing her of wire fraud, bank fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy charges.

Olivier Amar, 49, who was Frank's chief growth officer, pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023