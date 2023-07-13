Left Menu

Gadkari lays foundation stone of 3 NH projects worth Rs 2,900 Cr in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

These projects encompass a combined length of 87 kilometers and carry a total cost of Rs 2,900 Crore.

Updated: 13-07-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 22:06 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for 3 NH Projects in the presence at Tirupati ,Andhra Pradesh today.

 

The first undertaking is the Naidupate-Turpu Kanupur Section of NH-71, spanning 35 Km and requiring an investment of ₹1,399 Crore. The second project is the Chillakuru Cross-Krishnapatnam Port South Gate Section via Turpu Kanupur on NH-516W, covering a distance of 36 Km and valued at ₹909 Crore. Lastly, the Thamminapatnam-Narikellapalle Section involves an extension of the Dedicated Port Road from Eupuru to Krishnapatnam Port on NH-516W and NH-67, length of 16 Km and valued at ₹610 Crore.

 

Shri Gadkari said these endeavors aim to provide seamless and secure connectivity to Krishnapatnam Port, enabling faster accessibility to National Master Plan Nodes, Industrial Nodes, and SEZ at Nellore. Additionally, they will enhance the safety and convenience of devotees traveling to religious destinations such as the Shri Balaji Temple in Tirupati and the Shri Shiva Temple in Srikalahasti. He said under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi  we remain fully committed to ensuring swift, seamless, and energy-efficient mobility across the entire nation.

 

Shri Gadkari said  these projects will bolster tourism by establishing connections to popular attractions like the Nelapatu Bird Sanctuary and SHAR at Sriharikota. Importantly, they are also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

