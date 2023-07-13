Euro zone bond yields tumble as investors cheer slowing US inflation

Government bond yields across the euro area fell sharply on Thursday as investors welcomed signs that the U.S. inflation outlook is improving. Benchmark 10-year government bond yields from Germany to France and Italy were down between 8 and 13 basis points (bps).

German 10-year Bund yields fell to 2.438%, their lowest level in a week. The yield was last down 8 bps to 2.47%. The yield fell 10 bps on Wednesday after U.S. data showed consumer prices registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years in June, at 3%.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was last down 13 bps at 4.15%, after falling 15 bps on Thursday. It left the closely watched gap between Italy and Germany's 10-year bond yields 4 bps lower at 167 bps.

"Unless we get a resurgence in core inflation, it should be the peak in bond yields," Jim Leaviss, chief investment officer for fixed income at M&G Investments, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Thursday. Analysts at ING said the U.S. CPI data would not keep the Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates again in July, but further increases looked less likely.

Data on Thursday showed that U.S. producer prices barely rose in June, adding to signs that Fed interest rates might be near their peak. Germany's 2-year bond yield, which is highly sensitive to European interest rate expectation, was last down 5 bps to 3.23%.

"Markets have gone from moving towards a hard landing, super high inflation and rate hikes back to a soft landing (scenario)," said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "And you can see that also in higher equities." He added: "It could change again but for now that's what's driving markets."

The European Central Bank lifted rates by a quarter point in June - to 3.5% - and is widely expected to raise them again when it meets later in July. Traders on Wednesday reduced their bets on another rate hike in September after the U.S. CPI data, although many analysts still think one is still likely.

The focus on Thursday turned to the release of minutes of the June ECB meeting later in the day. According to pricing in derivatives markets, traders expect euro zone interest rates to peak at around 3.95% at the end of this year, down from above 4% at the start of the week.

