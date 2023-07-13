Left Menu

34 dead due to landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods in Himachal Pradesh

"91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 13. 34 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust, and flash floods," the government officials' data stated. 

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:20 IST
34 dead due to landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
A visual from Himachal Pradesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 34 people have died due to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, from June 24 to July 13, 91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon fury.

"91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 13. 34 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust, and flash floods," the government officials' data stated. "More than 1000 roads were still closed besides damage to over 5000 water supply schemes across the state," said Principal Secretary Revenue Onkar Sharma.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Himachal Pradesh would see severe rain beginning on July 14 and lasting up to five days. The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, while giving updates on the current situation of Himachal Pradesh DIG (NDRF) Mohsen Shahidi said that the situation in Himachal Pradesh has improved. "According to the weather forecast, there are chances of rain for the next two days in Uttarakhand. Roads in Haridwar and Rishikesh will be affected; we have deployed four NDRF teams and are coordinating with SDRF Uttarakhand. The situation in Himachal Pradesh has improved...," he said.

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu brought several stranded tourists from Sangla to Shimla in the IAF helicopter in which he was travelling. CM Sukhu also visited the flood-hit Thunag Sub-division in the Seraj constituency of district Mandi and took stock of the situation at Thunag market which is severely affected by the flood.

He announced to provide rupees one lakh each to the affected families and also directed to channel the Thunag rivulet to avoid such mishaps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023