Left Menu

Rupee rises for 4th day in a row against US dollar, closes 10 paise up on FII inflows

The rupee strengthened further by 10 paise to close at 82.08 against the US dollar on Thursday, marking its fourth straight session of gain following a firm trend in domestic equities and a weak greenback against major crosses overseas.However, strengthening crude prices in the international market restricted the upside move in the local unit, forex traders said.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened sharply up at 81.98 against the US dollar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:33 IST
Rupee rises for 4th day in a row against US dollar, closes 10 paise up on FII inflows
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee strengthened further by 10 paise to close at 82.08 against the US dollar on Thursday, marking its fourth straight session of gain following a firm trend in domestic equities and a weak greenback against major crosses overseas.

However, strengthening crude prices in the international market restricted the upside move in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened sharply up at 81.98 against the US dollar. It lost some ground later to settle at 82.08, up by 10 paise over the previous close.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.95 and a low of 82.14. This is the fourth straight day of rise for the rupee, during which it has gained 53 paise. On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 82.18 against the dollar.

''...at opening the rupee broke above 82 but witnessed some profit booking thereafter as secondary capital markets witnessed selling or profit booking from all time high in Nifty and closing near 19,413. ''The rupee found broad support from Dollar weakness, which now trades below USD 100 after CPI data in the US came lower than expected at 3 per cent against 3.1 per cent, sending strong support to rupee buyers,'' Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.20 per cent to 99.99. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.09 per cent to USD 80.18 per barrel. ''The Indian rupee continued its winning streak for the fourth day in a row following stronger Asian currencies and foreign fund inflows. The local unit reversed part of its morning gains in anticipation of central bank intervention around 82,'' Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

The rupee strengthened against the US dollar driven by broad weakness in the dollar after easing inflation in the United States could allow the Fed to pause interest rate hikes soon, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

''However, importers' dollar demand seen, profit taking on short dollar position and dollar bulls trying to keep 82.00 support level on pair intact kept appreciation bias capped for the local unit.

''Investors also speculated that further appreciation above the 82.00 level for the Rupee could prompt the RBI to intervene in the markets and capped gains,'' Iyer added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 164.99 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 65,558.89. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 29.45 points or 0.15 per cent to 19,413.75. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they bought shares worth Rs 2,237.93 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023