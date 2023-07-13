Maoist member responsible for killing over 190 security personnel in Chhattisgarh, surrenders before Andhra Pradesh police

A Maoist leader, who carried a cash reward of Rs five lakh on his head, surrendered before the ASR (Alluri Sitharama Raju district) District Police in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the official said. Madakam Deva alias Bhagat played various roles for over 17 years and is accused in more than 12 serious crimes including an attack on Salvajudem Camp by Maoists of Injaram Village.

As per the police official, he surrendered before ASR district superintendent Tuhin Sinha. Police further said that as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation policies, a reward amount of 5 lakhs and all other facilities for which he is eligible will be provided to Madakam Deva to lead a peaceful life after his surrender.

The police said that Deva, along with his villagers, was faced with severe repression by Salwa Judum, an anti-Maoist organisation in 2004. During that time, Sattenna (Late), Dornapal LOS Commander, motivated Bhagath towards Maoist Party ideologies and recruited Deva into Konta LOS.

In the year 2005, Deva was posted as a gunman with Maoist leader Vijay, in-charge of Konta and Dornapal area committees of the outfit (who died in a tractor accident in 2012) and worked up to 2007. In the year 2008, Deva was transferred to the 8th Company where he worked for a year under the command of another Maoist leader Singanna, who had surrendered in 2012.

In 2009, Deva married one of his team members, Madivi Malle alias Gangi, a native of Mettagudem village under Kistaram police station limits in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. During August-September 2009, the 1st Battalion was formed and Deva was posted as a section commander in the 2nd platoon of the 1st company.

In March 2010, Madivi Hiduma, battalion commander, promoted Deva as PPCM and posted him as supply team commander of the Battalion. In September 2013, Deva was promoted as company party committee member.

The police said that Deva — "vexed with the doctrine of Maoists and disappointed with the discrimination against non-tribal members" — also observed people's decreasing confidence in the Maoist party. As per the police, Deva was involved in an IED blast triggered by Maoists including Konta in 2004 wherein 12 police personnel travelling in a Lorry were killed.

In the year 2006, he was involved in an attack on Salvajudem Camp by Maoists of Injaram Village wherein two security force personnel and 4 civilians were killed and in the year 2006, he was involved in an Ambush laid by Maoists wherein 7 CRPF Commandos were killed. In the year 2008, Deva was involved in an Ambush laid by Maoists including the 3rd company and the 8th company at Minapa village, near Chintaguppa village of Sukma District in which 12 CRPF personnel were killed.

“In the year 2009, he was involved in an Ambush laid by Maoists including 1st battalion at Singanna Madugu village, near Chintaguppa village, Sukma district wherein 6 Kobra Commandos were killed. In the year 2010, he was involved in an Ambush laid by Maoists including 1st battalion and 2nd CRC Jarmetta village, near Chintaguppa PS, Sukma district where in 76 CRPF Commandos were killed,” the police added. Deva was also involved in an Ambush laid by Maoists including the 1st battalion at Kasalpadu village, near Chintaguppa PS, SukmaDistrict wherein 14 CRPF Commandos were killed in 2014. (ANI)

