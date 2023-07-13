Left Menu

Tripura CM Saha ensures thorough probe into discovery of human skull at Kalyan Sagar Dighi

"The police are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to unravel the enigma surrounding this incident," CM Saha said.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:48 IST
Tripura CM Saha ensures thorough probe into discovery of human skull at Kalyan Sagar Dighi
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday assured a thorough investigation into the recent discovery of a human skull at the Kalyan Sagar Dighi of Tripura Sundari Temple, located in the Gomati District. Responding to a query raised by Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma during the fourth day of budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Saha, who also oversees the Home Department, assured that the police are actively looking into the matter.

CM Manik Saha said that CCTV footage has already been reviewed in and around the temple by the authorities. "The preliminary report from the Gomati District Magistrate has been received, and we have already reviewed the CCTV footage in and around the temple," stated the Chief Minister.

He further revealed that the Kalyan Sagar water body had been thoroughly searched, with expert underwater divers from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) currently engaged in another search operation today. "The police are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to unravel the enigma surrounding this incident," CM Saha said.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Saha assured that the authorities are taking all necessary measures to solve the mystery and a ban of 42 days for the visit of general public has been imposed at the Kalyan Sagar. "We have involved the forensic department in this investigation. I can guarantee a meticulous inquiry into this matter. Additionally, in accordance with religious customs, a ban on the movement of the general public and the performance of traditional rituals at Kalyan Sagar has been imposed for the next 42 days," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023