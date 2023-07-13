J-K: Gunshots heard in Shopian village
Gunshots were heard in the Gagan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday late afternoon.
ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:51 IST
Gunshots were heard in the Gagan area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday late afternoon. The Police and Army cordoned off the area after gunshots.
"Three non-locals have sustained injuries after the firing," Jammu and Kashmir police said. More details awaited. (ANI)
