Himachal CM Sukhu airlifts 9 stranded tourists in his chopper; foreign nationals lauds his rescue efforts 

Foreign nationals on Thursday lauded Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who airlifted nine stranded tourists in his chopper from Sangla to Shimla. After assessing the damage caused due to rains and flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul Spiti districts, CM Sukhu left for Sangla in Kinnaur where he met the affected families who suffered losses due to excessive rains triggering flash floods.

Few foreign nationals who were stuck up in Sangla thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring the relief and rescue operations. "We were elated to see the Head of the State personally overseeing rescue efforts" said Taali from Israel and Helen and Chester from New Zealand. Meanwhile, Indian Air Force also participated in the resue efforts. They evacuated around 118 people from Himachal Pradesh amid the monsoon fury.

Besides, a group of 34 tourists from West Bengal who were stranded at Sangla from last five days thanked the efforts of the State Government for airlifting them till Chooling. "We would like to thank the State Government for airlifting us till Chooling from where we had started our journey towards Shimla," stated a tourist Shonali Chatterji.

"Besides providing medical aid, we were also supported by the locals," she added. Others too were rescued, a local resident Pankaj Negi who was to join his duties in Gujarat and Dara Negi, who had paid visit to her relatives in Sangla and was stuck up there since a week. Both praised the local administration for their rescue efforts.

The Chief Minster also announced to provide immediate relief of rupees one lakh each to the affected and stated that option would be given to disburse government land in place of transferred land for their lost property. He asked for construction of concrete wall along 'Tong-Tong Che' Nallaha, that suffered major damage due to rains.

He also interacted with the victims of flash floods at Sangla and Kuppa Barrage and assured for every aid from the Government and directed the district administration to ensure that people who have suffered losses to be compensated. (ANI)

