BJP chief Nadda to visit Himachal tomorrow to take stock of flood situation

He will also visit the flood-affected areas in Mandi and Kullu. He will be accompanied by former CM Jairam Thakur and BJP Himachal Pradesh President Rajeev Bindal.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 22:53 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is to visit Himachal Pradesh on Friday to take stock of the situation caused by floods in the state. He will also visit the flood-affected areas in Mandi and Kullu. He will be accompanied by former CM Jairam Thakur and BJP Himachal Pradesh President Rajeev Bindal.

The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the flood-hit Thunag Sub-division in the Seraj constituency of district Mandi on Thursday and took stock of the situation at Thunag market which is severely affected by the flood.

He announced to provide rupees one lakh each to the affected families and also directed them to channelize the Thunag rivulet so as to avoid such type of mishaps. CM Sukhu also announced to provide land for the construction of the house which was swept away and directed to clear the debris from the market at the earliest. He also interacted with the locals and assured them of every possible assistance from the government.

Chet Ram former Chairman MILKFED and Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, Arindam Chaudhary also accompanied the Chief Minister besides other senior officers of the district. Earlier CM Sukhu said more than 50,000 tourists have been evacuated by rescuers from across the state.

The Himachal CM also lauded officials across various state departments, who are involved in the ongoing rescue and evacuation work. So far, 91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 13. 34 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

