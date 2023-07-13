Assam CM inaugurates ‘Griha Pravesh’ ceremony for 3.06 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony for 3.06 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) during a ceremonial programme held in Guwahati. The Assam Panchayat and Rural Development department on Thursday organized a mass Griha Pravesh ceremony for more than 3 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today, 3 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G have performed Griha Pravesh in their houses which were constructed by the Panchayat and Rural Development department of the Assam government. At this moment, we thank and express our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as because of his blessings, 3 lakh people have been able to enter their houses in a single day," he said.

Assam CM further said that the government is likely to perform Griha Pravesh for another 6 lakh families. "We hope that, by February 15 next year, we will able to perform Griha Pravesh for another 6 lakh families and the PMAY-G beneficiaries will be increased to 20 lakh. I once again thank and express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sarma said.

He further said that after the target set under this scheme will complete, the Assam government will construct 1 lakh houses annually under CM Awas Yojana. "In 2 years, Assam has built 8.3 lakh houses for the poor. We have set a target of February 2024, to complete houses for another 6.6 lakh families. Once we complete this, we will further construct 1 lakh houses annually under CM Awas Yojana. Guided by the principle of Antyodaya, the Prime Minister had given us the target of building 19,10,823 houses in Assam. So far, we have built 12,43,584 houses. In the last 2 years, we have built 8.39 lakh houses in our state," Sarma added.

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, MP Pabitra Margherita and senior officials were also present on the occasion. Ranjeet Kumar Das had earlier said, "Under the PMAY-G, the centre has sanctioned 19,10,823 houses i.e. 'Housing for All', and out of these 12,41,559 PMAY-G houses have been completed so far. Since May 10, 2021, Assam has completed 8,34,839 PMAY-G houses. We have targeted that, the remaining 6.69 lakh houses to be completed by September 2024," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

The state has received a total amount of Rs 14,540.84 crore in the financial year of 2022-23 with Rs 13086.76 crore as a central share and Rs 1454.08 crore as a state share. Since the last financial year 2022-23 till date, the state has incurred an expenditure of Rs 10913.24 crore.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass also said that as of now 7 clusters have been completed covering 99 beneficiaries under PMAY-G and 19 clusters are ongoing covering 838 beneficiaries across 10 districts of the state. The Assam Panchayat and Rural Development department has trained 4923 masons to meet local Mason demand for constructing PMAY-G houses. (ANI)

