Left Menu

“Cannot bar non-residents from enrolling as lawyers with Bar Council of Delhi”: Delhi High Court to BCD

The high court remarked while hearing a petition challenging the notification. This petition has been moved by an advocate Shannu Baghel.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:19 IST
“Cannot bar non-residents from enrolling as lawyers with Bar Council of Delhi”: Delhi High Court to BCD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) cannot restrict non-residents of Delhi from enrolling as lawyers with BCD. The court further said that the notification issued by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) making Aadhar and Voter Identity Cards bearing the address of Delhi-NCR mandatory for enrollment with the BCD needs to be struck down immediately.

The high court remarked while hearing a petition challenging the notification. This petition has been moved by an advocate Shannu Baghel. Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the BCD, " How can you restrict people of Delhi alone to register with the BCD? This notification needs to be struck down straightaway. You cannot restrict the BCD membership to Delhi only."

Justice Prasad said that people come to Delhi as it is a good place to practice law. The bench has listed the petition for hearing on August 9 along with other petitions.

In his Petition, Baghel has argued that the notification is arbitrary and discriminatory as it bars non-Delhi law graduates from enrolling themselves as a lawyer and practising in Delhi. The BCD, in April this year issued a notification making Aadhar and Voter Cards of Delhi mandatory for new law graduates for enrollment as lawyers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023