Bhutan to release excess water from Kurichhu Dam; district administrations directed to be on guard

The notification from the Bhutan government confirmed that the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) will be carrying out a Reservoir scouring of the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant by Friday night.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:23 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Government has alerted all the district administrations bordering Bhutan to remain vigilant and assist the people in every possible way after the neighbouring country issued a notification confirming an excess release of water from the Kurichhu Dam. Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the same.

"The Royal Government of Bhutan has informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist the people in every possible way in case the water breaches the Beki and Manas rivers," Sarma said in a tweet. The notification from the Bhutan government confirmed that the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) will be carrying out a Reservoir scouring of the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant by Friday night.

Assam's Water resource minister, Pijush Hazarika conducted a visit to assess the riparian areas alongside the river. "The Chatrang River in Gahpur had been responsible for recurrent floods, resulting in damages to the local community. Today, I conducted a visit to assess the riparian areas alongside the river. It was determined that a guard wall will be constructed to fortify the remaining sections of the riverbank. Notably, guard walls were already erected in certain areas last year. I also inspected the erosion that occurred in the Kukurjan and Dubia areas. The Water Resources Department has initiated temporary preventive measures in this location," the minister tweeted. (ANI)

