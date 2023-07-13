Left Menu

Poland ups household limits of power use at capped price in election year

Analysts estimate Poland spent some 100 billion zloty ($25.23 billion) in 2022 to support consumers by capping prices and cutting energy taxes to mitigate the impact of soaring energy and heat prices on consumers. ($1 = 3.9628 zlotys)

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

The Polish parliament on Thursday boosted the limits of electricity households may consume this year at 2022 prices, as the ruling party seeks to offer bigger relief to consumers in an election year. The legislation adopted under a fast-track procedure increases the limit of consumption at frozen prices to 3,000 kilowatt hours (KWh) from 2,000 KWh per household.

Prices will remain capped above the threshold for other vulnerable users including schools and hospitals. Under the law coal mining companies, which generated windfall revenues in 2022 amid soaring energy prices, will be paying "solidarity fee" to help shoulder the cost of caps.

With a general election due in October or November, Poland is extending the market intervention even though the European Commission does not plan to prolong emergency measures introduced last year, as energy markets have stabilized. Analysts estimate Poland spent some 100 billion zloty ($25.23 billion) in 2022 to support consumers by capping prices and cutting energy taxes to mitigate the impact of soaring energy and heat prices on consumers.

($1 = 3.9628 zlotys)

