Former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur meets JP Nadda

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Jai Ram Thakur met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence in the national capital on Thursday

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:41 IST
Jairam Thakur with BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Jai Ram Thakur met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence in the national capital on Thursday. He apprised Nadda about his visit to the flood-affected areas and the current situation in the state which suffered heavy damage to infrastructure due to rains.

Earlier today, Jairam Thakur also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Nadda is slated to visit Himachal Pradesh on Friday to take stock of the situation caused by floods in the state.

He will visit the flood-affected areas in Mandi and Kullu. He will be accompanied by Jairam Thakur and BJP Himachal Pradesh chief Rajeev Bindal. Jai Ram Thakur said that the Centre is extending full support to the state following landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains.

Over ninety people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 13 due to heavy rains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

