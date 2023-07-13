CM Dhami inspects areas affected by heavy rains in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami carried out an inspection of areas affected by heavy rains and water-logging in Laksar Bazar, Madarpur, Shahpur Basti, Prahladpur, Hastmauli of Haridwar district caused due to breach in Sonali river on Thursday. CM Dhami visited the affected areas in a rescue boat and tractor.

After talking to the affected people, the Chief Minister inquired about their well-being and gave directions to the officials regarding relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister also gave instructions to prepare a flood management plan for effective prevention of water logging due to Sonali and other rivers in Laksar area.

CM Dhami directed the officers to constantly monitor the situation and provide immediate relief to the affected. "It should be ensured that the affected have full availability of food and other essential materials. Along with drinking water, adequate arrangement of milk should be kept for the children. Drainage of water from waterlogged areas should be done immediately. All necessary arrangements should also be made to prevent water borne diseases," he said.

The Chief Minister directed that the drinking water, electricity, roads and other arrangements which have been affected by the rains should be made smooth at the earliest. Apart from taking people from the affected areas to safer places, all necessary arrangements should be made for them. (ANI)

