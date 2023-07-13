Left Menu

CM Dhami inspects areas affected by heavy rains in Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to prepare a flood management plan for effective prevention of water logging due to  Sonali and other rivers in Laksar area. 

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:57 IST
CM Dhami inspects areas affected by heavy rains in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects areas affected by heavy rains. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami carried out an inspection of areas affected by heavy rains and water-logging in Laksar Bazar, Madarpur, Shahpur Basti, Prahladpur, Hastmauli of Haridwar district caused due to breach in Sonali river on Thursday. CM Dhami visited the affected areas in a rescue boat and tractor.

After talking to the affected people, the Chief Minister inquired about their well-being and gave directions to the officials regarding relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister also gave instructions to prepare a flood management plan for effective prevention of water logging due to  Sonali and other rivers in Laksar area.

CM Dhami directed the officers to constantly monitor the situation and provide immediate relief to the affected. "It should be ensured that the affected have full availability of food and other essential materials. Along with drinking water, adequate arrangement of milk should be kept for the children. Drainage of water from waterlogged areas should be done immediately. All necessary arrangements should also be made to prevent water borne diseases," he said.

The Chief Minister directed that the drinking water, electricity, roads and other arrangements which have been affected by the rains should be made smooth at the earliest. Apart from taking people from the affected areas to safer places, all necessary arrangements should be made for them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023