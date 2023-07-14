Production in Libya's Sharara oilfield gradually shut, to totally shutdown by Friday
Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 14-07-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 00:34 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Oil production in Libya's Sharara oilfield gradually shut on Thursday and production will totally shut down by Friday, two engineers in the oilfield told Reuters.
"No protesters have entered the field so far," the engineers added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement