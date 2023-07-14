Production in Libya's Sharara oilfield gradually shut, to totally shutdown by Friday

Oil production in Libya's Sharara oilfield gradually shut on Thursday and production will totally shut down by Friday, two engineers in the oilfield told Reuters on Thursday.

"No protesters have entered the field so far," the engineers added. Sharara field , one of Libya's largest production areas with capacity of 300,000 barrels per day, has been a frequent target for several political reasons and demands by local protesters.

The field is located in Murzuq basin in the southeast of Libya. It's run by the state oil firm NOC via Acacus company with Spain's Repsol, France's Total, Austria's OMV, and Norway's Equinor.

