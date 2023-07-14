Left Menu

Production in Libya's Sharara oilfield gradually shut, to totally shutdown by Friday

Oil production in Libya's Sharara oilfield gradually shut on Thursday and production will totally shut down by Friday, two engineers in the oilfield told Reuters on Thursday. "No protesters have entered the field so far," the engineers added. It's run by the state oil firm NOC via Acacus company with Spain's Repsol, France's Total, Austria's OMV, and Norway's Equinor.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 01:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 01:08 IST
Production in Libya's Sharara oilfield gradually shut, to totally shutdown by Friday

Oil production in Libya's Sharara oilfield gradually shut on Thursday and production will totally shut down by Friday, two engineers in the oilfield told Reuters on Thursday.

"No protesters have entered the field so far," the engineers added. Sharara field , one of Libya's largest production areas with capacity of 300,000 barrels per day, has been a frequent target for several political reasons and demands by local protesters.

The field is located in Murzuq basin in the southeast of Libya. It's run by the state oil firm NOC via Acacus company with Spain's Repsol, France's Total, Austria's OMV, and Norway's Equinor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
3
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
4
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023