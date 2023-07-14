Guatemala's top court suspends order barring anti-graft presidential candidate
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 03:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 03:23 IST
Guatemala's Constitutional Court said on Thursday it had granted a temporary injunction to reverse the suspension of the center-left Semilla party, whose candidate Bernardo Arevalo is running for the presidency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
