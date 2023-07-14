BRIEF-Microsoft, Activision Weigh Sale Of Some Uk Cloud-Gaming Rights - Bloomberg
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 05:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 05:29 IST
July 13 (Reuters) -
* MICROSOFT, ACTIVISION WEIGH SALE OF SOME UK CLOUD-GAMING RIGHTS - BLOOMBERG Source https://tinyurl.com/y4vda73j
