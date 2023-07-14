Left Menu

Farmers in J-K's Udhampur village cheer as 'Red Gold' Tomato prices surge to historic high

Following years of confronting severe obstacles, this unanticipated increase has offered a much-needed boost to the region's agricultural community.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur are rejoicing as tomato prices surge to a historic high of Rs 150 per kilogramme, delivering them enormous income and newfound optimism for the future. Following years of confronting severe obstacles, this unanticipated increase has offered a much-needed boost to the region's agricultural community.

Mohammad Aslam Bhat, a diligent farmer from the Bain village in the Chenani block of the Udhampur district, expressed his satisfaction at this season's extraordinary gains. While part of his tomato fields was damaged by unexpected rain, the remaining crop performed very well, allowing him to earn significant earnings.

He revealed that after a two-decade wait, they eventually earned Rs 3000 for each Crate, a huge increase from the previous Rs 150-200 per crate. The abrupt increase in tomato prices can be ascribed to a market scarcity of tomatoes. Previously due to the low prices, many farmers stopped Tomato cultivation.

As a result of the reduced supply and consistent demand, an astonishing price increase occurred. Farmers like Mohammad Aslam Bhat are now pushing fellow farmers and adolescents to re-examine agriculture as a viable vocation, highlighting the possibility of significant earnings in the current environment.

The recent success story of tomato producers in Udhampur acts as an encouragement for other agricultural communities experiencing similar issues. Farmers are confident that the newfound success in the tomato sector will continue and deliver long-term advantages to the region's farming community.

Farmers are rejoicing over their "red gold" and basking in the glory of their plentiful profits, proving that their hard work and commitment have finally paid off. The future seems bright for Udhampur's tomato growers, who are keen to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to guarantee a better destiny.

More than 500 above farmers in Bain village engaged in tomato and vegetable farming for the past many years but for the first time they get huge profits from their produce. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

