Amarnath Yatra: Fire and Emergency Services director visits Baltal, takes stock of safety arrangements

During the inspection, Alok Kumar visited all yatra camps en route from Srinagar to Baltal including Manigam, Neilgrath, Baltal Base Camp, Baltal Tent City and Domail.

Alok Kumar, Director Fire and  Emergency Services, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baltal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In order to review the arrangements made in regard to various safety arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, the Director of Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), Alok Kumar visited Jammu and Kashmir's Baltal on Thursday, an official statement said. During the inspection, Alok Kumar visited all yatra camps en route from Srinagar to Baltal including Manigam, Neilgrath, Baltal Base Camp, Baltal Tent City and Domail.

In addition, the director also conducted a surprise inspection of Fire & Emergency Services, Gund and Kangan located on the Srinagar Baltal yatra route. He also interacted and discussed with the officers of Paramilitary, Police and Civil Administration regarding the safety and Security arrangements of yatris and appreciated all the officers regarding their tireless work, read the official statement further. At Neilgrath helipad campus, he interacted with all the officers including the camp director and devotees as well. He gave a compassionate hearing to the devotees and passed necessary directions to the assigned officials to resolve their legitimate issues, as mentioned in the official statement.

The director during the visit enjoined all the officers and Jawans of the fire department to keep a close liaison with all the stakeholders for a prompt and efficient response during any emergency in the Yatra. He had a detailed meeting with SSPs deployed in Joint PCR at Baltal base camp and was apprised regarding telecommunication CCTV and satellite facilities being provided to the Yatries during their travel/trekking from Baltal to the holy cave, read the statement further.

Notably, the annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, which is an abode of Lord Shiva, will culminate on August 31. (ANI)

