Maharashtra: Fire breaks out Pune godown, tenders at spot

A fire broke out in a godown in the Pune district on Friday morning, the officials said. According to officials, the fire broke out in a godown in Yewalewadi area of Pune district.

The officials added that fire tenders were at the spot, trying to douse the flames. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a fire broke out in a company in MIDC Industrial Area in Thane's Ambarnath area. No casualties were, however, reported in the incident. A total of 5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

In another previous incident, on May 31, a fire broke out in a godown on the Pune-Ahmednagar road in the Wagholi area of Pune district. According to the PMRDA fire department, the godown was stocked with dairy products such as cheese, milk, butter, cream, among others.

The officials informed further that no casualties or injuries to any person were reported in the incident. (ANI)

