Left Menu

3 PFI cadres get life imrisonment for attempted murder of Kerala professor in 2010 

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) trial court in Kerala's Ernakulam has pronounced a life sentence for three of the six Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres convicted a day ago in the 2010 case of attempted murder of a professor by chopping off his palm, the agency said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:01 IST
3 PFI cadres get life imrisonment for attempted murder of Kerala professor in 2010 
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) trial court in Kerala's Ernakulam has pronounced a life sentence for three of the six Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres convicted a day ago in the 2010 case of attempted murder of a professor by chopping off his palm, the agency said on Friday. The court pronounced its judgment on Thursday awarding life sentence to Sajil, Najeeb and MK Nazar along with fine of Rs 50,000 each.

Other three convicted on Thursday are MK Nausha, PP Moideenkunu and PM Ayoob. They were sentenced to three years imprisonment. The court also ordered compensation of Rs 4,00,000 to be given to the victim from the fine amount collected. All the six accused had been convicted under Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act. They were found guilty of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out terrorist acts.  The National Investigation Agency is still hunting for chargesheeted accused Savad, who was part of the barbaric attack and is currently absconding, and is also a cadre of the banned PFI.  The accused had conspired to kill Professor TJ Joseph by chopping off his right palm over his alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed in a question paper prepared for the Malayalam examination for B. Com students in Newman College, Thodupuzha in Kerala's Idukki district. The accused had deemed the question as provocative and had carried out the barbaric daylight attack on the professor in the presence of his family members on July 4, 2010, said the NIA. The accused had attacked the professor while the family was returning from church after the Sunday morning mass. The assailants had also hurled a bomb to terrorise the public and escape from the scene. Kerala Police had, on January 10, 2011 filed a chargesheet against 27 accused persons.

Subsequently, the NIA took over the case and, following extensive investigations and large number of raids, arrested and chargesheeted another 20 accused, in a classic example of 360 degree investigation by the agency. NIA's investigation has been focused on uncovering the various facets of the conspiracy and bringing every single conspirator and criminal to face the consequences of his terror and criminal acts in the court of law, while concurrently bringing some solace, succor and closure to the victim's family. In April 2015, the NIA special court had convicted 13 accused persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023