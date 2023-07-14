Left Menu

WPI inflation eases to (-) 4.12 pc in Jun

The wholesale price-based inflation rate declined to - 4.12 per cent in June on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items. The wholesale price index WPI based inflation in May was - 3.48 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:50 IST
WPI inflation eases to (-) 4.12 pc in Jun
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wholesale price-based inflation rate declined to (-) 4.12 per cent in June on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation in May was (-) 3.48 per cent. In June last year, it was 16.23 per cent.

Inflation in food articles declined to (-) 1.24 per cent in June against (-) 1.59 per cent in May, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a release on Friday.

Fuel and power basket inflation eased to (-) 12.63 per cent in June from (-) 9.17 per cent in May.

In manufactured products, the inflation rate was (-) 2.71 per cent in the month under review against (-) 2.97 per cent in May. The decline in the rate of inflation in June 2023 is primarily due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas and textiles, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023