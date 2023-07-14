Left Menu

SC issues notice to probe agencies on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in connection with liquor policy irregularities case

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to probe agencies Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate on Manish Sisodia bail pleas in connection with liquor policy irregularities case.

SC issues notice to probe agencies on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in connection with liquor policy irregularities case
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to probe agencies Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate on Manish Sisodia bail pleas in connection with liquor policy irregularities case. A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela M Trivedi and Ujjal Bhuyan listed the matter for further hearing on July 28 for interim directions.

During the hearing the court noted that policy decisions should not be made subject matter but here allegation is that there were extraneous considerations. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Manish Sisodia pointed out the health  condition of Sisodia's wife.

The court said that it is aware about diesesae with which Sisodia's wife is suffering and suggested him to move application seeking some interim relief. On Monday a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to list the Sisodia plea on July 14. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said that his wife is not well and sought an urgent listing.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved Supreme Court for bail in CBI and ED cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. He has challenged Delhi HC order rejecting his bail plea. Recently, the Delhi High Court denied him bail in both matters. In its order passed on July 3, 2023, in the ED case, the Delhi HC stated that this court inter alia was of the view that in view of the high political positions held by the accused and his position in the party in power in Delhi, the possibility of influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled.

During arguments, the CBI had opposed the bail plea moved by Manish Sisodia and stated, "The applicant (Sisodia) enjoys close nexus with the executive, offices and bureaucrats and his influence and clout is evident. His party colleagues holding high ranks continue to make factually wrong claims in order to influence the investigation and also claim the applicant to be a victim of a political vendetta." In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI last for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition. He is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy. (ANI)

