Patient dies in hospital as oxygen mask catches fire: Rajasthan Human Rights Commission issues notice to Kota SP, Chief Health Officer

Family members of the deceased claimed Vaibhav Sharma, a resident of Anantpura Talab, died on Wednesday night when an oxygen mask over his face allegedly caught fire after Direct Current (DC) Cardioversion shock treatment.

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:17 IST
Patient dies in hospital as oxygen mask catches fire: Rajasthan Human Rights Commission issues notice to Kota SP, Chief Health Officer
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the case of a patient who died after his oxygen mask allegedly caught fire during treatment at a government hospital here. The State Human Rights Commission chairman Justice GK Vyas described the incident as "serious" and issued a notice to the Kota Superintendent of Police, Kota Chief Health Officer (CHO) and Principal of Kota New Medical College Hospital where the patient died on Wednesday night.

The Commission has directed the district administration to present the 'action taken report' and the factual report of the incident before it by July 24. Family members of the deceased claimed Vaibhav Sharma, a resident of Anantpura Talab, died on Wednesday night when an oxygen mask over his face allegedly caught fire after Direct Current (DC) Cardioversion shock treatment.

Sharma admitted to the hospital four-five days back due to an intestinal rupture. His relatives said that his health worsened at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. During the Direct Current (DC) Cardioversion shock treatment, the oxygen mask over his face caught fire and stuck to his neck in ICU. A spark from the electric switch board triggered a fire and the patient was scorched to death, the relatives alleged. The medical professionals did not assist the patient during the emergency leading to his death, the relatives claimed.

However, the hospital said that he was given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) an hour earlier before the DC shock was administered to revive him. The patient's body was sent for post-mortem.

On Thursday, the patient's relatives also gathered at the hospital demanding action against the hospital management alleging medical negligence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

