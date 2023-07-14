Dutch election to be held Nov 22 - NOS
The Dutch election will be held on Nov. 22, Dutch public broadcaster reported on Friday, citing government sources.
The Netherlands' government collapsed last week after failing to reach a deal on restricting immigration.
