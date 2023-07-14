Left Menu

Exports decline 22 pc to USD 32.97 bn in June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:52 IST
Exports decline 22 pc to USD 32.97 bn in June
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Exports in June dropped 22 per cent to USD 32.97 billion, mainly due to demand slowdown in the global markets from USD 42.28 bn a year earlier, according to the commerce ministry data.

Imports also declined 17.48 per cent to USD 53.10 billion in June.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said trade sector growth is in the hands of global factors.

However, he said, the trade deficit during April-June improved by 7.9 pc to USD 57.6 billion from USD 62.6 bn in the same period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

