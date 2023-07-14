Punjab govt reverts to old office timing of 9 am to 5 pm
The Punjab government Friday said the timing of its offices will be reverted to 9 am till 5 pm with effect from July 17, officials said. The new office timing was announced by Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma.
''The Punjab government has decided to change the timings of all government offices in the state and Chandigarh from 9 am to 5 pm from July 17,'' an official statement said.
The AAP government had changed the office timing to 7.30 am till 2 pm in May.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had then said that the timing was changed to ease the load on electricity demand, among other benefits.
