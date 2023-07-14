MUM PAPER COPRA CLOSING

Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES :- BLACK PEPPER READY 515 / 580 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 325 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8000 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 7800 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 11500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 10600 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1680 T.P ------------

