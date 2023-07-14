Left Menu

North Korea denounces UN meeting over its ICBM launch -state media

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • North Korea

North Korea on Friday denounced the United Nations Security Council for holding a meeting over its recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), saying it will continue to push for "the most overwhelming" nuclear deterrence until the United States drops its hostile policy against Pyongyang, state media reported.

The 15-member Security Council met after North Korea said it tested on Wednesday its latest Hwasong-18 ICBM.

