Left Menu

Floods damage 2.40 lakh hectares of paddy crop in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:43 IST
Floods damage 2.40 lakh hectares of paddy crop in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 2.40 lakh hectares of paddy area was feared damaged after getting flooded by incessant rains in several parts of Punjab, a senior official said on Friday.

''Paddy area of 2.40 lakh hectares has been affected (because of rains) and out of which the crop over 83,000 hectares will be resown,'' said the official.

The paddy crop was damaged mainly in farms in Patiala, Sangrur, Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

The official said farmers will be given paddy nurseries for replantation and will be encouraged to sow PR 126 variety of paddy and also basmati, said the official.

A special girdawari will be conducted to assess the exact crop loss, he said.

Punjab grows paddy, which is a Kharif crop, over 30 lakh hectares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023