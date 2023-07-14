Left Menu

Bandhan Bank Q1 profit slips 19 pc to Rs 721 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:23 IST
Bandhan Bank Q1 profit slips 19 pc to Rs 721 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Bandhan Bank on Friday reported an 18.7 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 721 crore in the June quarter due to a decline in net interest income.

The Kolkata-based private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 887 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 4,908 crore from Rs 4,385 crore in FY2023, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank grew to Rs 4,523 crore over Rs 4,055 crore in the June quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income of the bank declined to Rs 2,491 crore in Q1 FY24 as compared to Rs 2,514 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 6.76 per cent of gross advances by the end of June 2023, from 7.25 per cent as of June 2022.

However, net NPAs or bad loans rose to 2.18 per cent as against 1.92 per cent a year ago.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank improved to 19.75 per cent from 19.44 per cent in the same quarter of FY23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023