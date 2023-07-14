Left Menu

Telangana: Four passengers injured as overhead water tank collapses at Warangal Railway station

Four passengers were injured after an overhead water tank collapsed at Warangal railway station of Secunderabad division in Telangana early Friday, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:30 IST
Telangana: Four passengers injured as overhead water tank collapses at Warangal Railway station
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four passengers were injured after an overhead water tank collapsed at Warangal railway station of Secunderabad division in Telangana early Friday, an official said. The overhead water tank of 64,000 litres capacity collapsed leading to the Galvanised Iron sheet giving way and the water then splashed on the platform, the railway official said.

As a result of the accident, four passengers got washed away and fell on the tracks. All of them were rushed to the hospital. Two of the passengers were given first-aid and sent home, he said, adding the duo are being given Rs 25,000 compensation by the Indian Railways. The other two passengers, who were senior citizens, were provided necessary medical treatment with the Indian Railways bearing their complete expenditure, he said. The Indian Railways is also giving compensation of Rs one lakh to them, the official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, smoke was witnessed in one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha's Brahmapur Station. The incident took place due to "brake binding" as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach, a railway officer said adding that the sack was removed and the fire was put out using a fire extinguisher.

The incident comes a month after the triple-train accident in Balasore involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed at least 291 lives and injured over 1000. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three Railway officials in connection with the accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

