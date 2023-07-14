Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:58 IST
Suzlon bags 100.8 MW wind energy project from Everrenew Energy
Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Friday said it has secured an order of 100.8 MW wind power project from Everrenew Energy.

However, the company did not disclose the value of the order.

Suzlon will supply wind turbines and supervise the execution and commissioning of the project in Tamil Nadu.

''Suzlon Group today announced a new order win for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy Pvt Ltd,'' a company statement said.

It will install 48 wind turbine generators (WTGs) and the project is expected to be commissioned in March 2024.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 65,000 households and curb 2.58 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions per year.

''Power generated from this project will target the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India,'' J P Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said.

Everrenew Energy is a renewable energy company which provides a one-stop project management solution for wind and solar farm development. Its services include wind resource assessment, solar assessment, site identification, permit & approval, land acquisition and development, civil, procurement & logistics, commissioning, and asset management.

