SC to hear on October 10 pleas of Google, CCI in case related to Android mobile device

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned for October 10 the cross-petition of Google India and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) challenging the verdict of an appellate tribunal in a case related to Google's alleged anti-competitive practices in the Android mobile device case. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra said it wanted some time to "get ready" with the case.

The bench posted the cross-pleas for final disposal on October 10 and asked the parties to complete the filing of pleadings by October 7. On March 29, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) gave a mixed verdict. While upholding the fine of Rs. 1,337.76 crores imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for exploiting its dominant position in Android, the NCLAT had struck down an anti-trust regulator's order that said Google will not restrict the removal of its pre-installed Apps by the users.

Google India and the CCI both moved to the Supreme Court against the NCLAT verdict. Earlier, the top court had refused to interfere with NCLAT's order directing Google India to deposit a 10 per cent of Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed on the technology giant by CCI for alleged anti-competitive practices.

The CCI had, in October 2022, imposed the penalty on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem and also directed Google to cease and desist from participating in anti-competitive practices. Google had challenged the CCI order in the NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the CCI against any direction issued by the regulator. (ANI)

