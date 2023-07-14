Maharashtra Cabinet reshuffle: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets finance, planning ministries

In a major Cabinet reshuffle led by the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been entrusted with the finance and planning ministries Another minister, Chhagan Bhujbal has been allotted the food and civil supplies ministry.

Cabinet Minister Anil Patil gets Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management Department, Aditi Sunil Tatkare has been assigned the Women and Child Development. While Dhananjay Munde gets Agriculture and Dilip Walse Patil gets Co-operative Department.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil gets Revenue, Animal Husbandry. Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said that the coordination committee that will be coordinating the allocation of the ministries has been formed.

"The committee will coordinate among the three parties. There will be 12 leaders from all three parties in this coordination committee. Four leaders from each party have been named for the committee," Sawant said. He further said that the members from the BJP include, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar, Prasad Lad and Chandrashekhar Bawankule while from Shiv Sena, Uday Samant, Shambhuraj Desai, Dada Bhuse and Rahul Shewale will be part of the team.

"From NCP, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and Sunil Tatkare will be there," he added. Earlier on July 2, Ajit Pawar split the NCP down the middle as he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra along with 8 senior MLAs and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister for the fifth time. (ANI)

