Ohmium, Aquastill form strategic collaboration to produce green hydrogen from seawater

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Green hydrogen firm Ohmium International on Friday announced a strategic collaboration with Aquastill for producing the gas from desalinated seawater.

Ohmium International designs manufactures and deploys Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer. Aquastill is one of the leaders in modular membrane distillation technology that uses the sustainable power of waste heat for desalination.

The collaboration will enable Ohmium to use desalinated seawater as an input in green hydrogen production, a statement said.

By integrating Aquastill’s desalination capabilities with Ohmium’s modular green hydrogen electrolyzers, the collaboration will create new decarbonization opportunities for businesses operating in coastal areas by providing a more efficient, sustainable and affordable way of producing clean energy, it stated. In addition, the innovative integration of modular desalination units will facilitate new applications for cost-effective green hydrogen production, including co-locating PEM electrolyzers with offshore wind farms, to enable the production of green hydrogen at-source. Ohmium and Aquastill have begun assessing optimal integration of these technologies, with the intention of having these fine-tuned modules commercially available as soon as possible, it stated.

