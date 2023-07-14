Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3 launch: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates ISRO team

"10..9…8…7…6..5..4..3..2…1.. And #Chandrayaan3 launched ! What an exciting sight and moment ! Our @isro launches #Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Salute and congratulations to #TeamIsro! Jai Hind," Fadnavis tweeted. 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team for successfully launching the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota as per scheduled launch time. "10..9…8…7…6..5..4..3..2…1.. And #Chandrayaan3 launched ! What an exciting sight and moment ! Our @isro launches #Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Salute and congratulations to #TeamIsro! Jai Hind," Fadnavis tweeted.

Earlier today, Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota as per scheduled launch time. The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country's abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit raising maneuvers. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon's surface and enhance our knowledge. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

Moon serves as a repository of the Earth's past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it explore the rest of the solar system and beyond. (ANI)

